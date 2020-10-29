 Skip to main content
Baylor women head to Aggie Halloween Classic

The Baylor women’s tennis team will travel to College Station to continue its fall slate Friday through Sunday at Texas A&M’s Aggie Halloween Classic.

All Baylor players will compete with members of the Rice, TCU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M programs. Each of the three days will start with doubles matches. Singles flights will begin after doubles each day.

The Bears have combined to go 26-15 on the singles court and 13-11 in doubles so far this season. Freshman Audrey Boch-Collins has a 4-0 record to start her collegiate career while two doubles pairs have started the season at 3-0. Boch-Collins and Kristina Sorokolet along with Anastasia Kharitonova & Angelina Shakhraichuk are each undefeated on the doubles court.

