Baylor women head to Aggie Halloween Classic

All Baylor players will compete with members of the Rice, TCU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M programs. Each of the three days will start with doubles matches. Singles flights will begin after doubles each day.

The Bears have combined to go 26-15 on the singles court and 13-11 in doubles so far this season. Freshman Audrey Boch-Collins has a 4-0 record to start her collegiate career while two doubles pairs have started the season at 3-0. Boch-Collins and Kristina Sorokolet along with Anastasia Kharitonova & Angelina Shakhraichuk are each undefeated on the doubles court.