Baylor women land at No. 18 in AP preseason poll

The Baylor women’s basketball team will open up the season ranked 18th, as that’s where the Bears landed in the Associated Press Top 25 Preseason Poll.

Baylor is coming off a 28-7 season in Nicki Collen’s first at the helm in Waco. The Bears claimed the program’s 12th consecutive Big 12 championship and nabbed a No. 2 seed for the NCAA tournament before being bounced by South Dakota in the second round.

Defending national champion South Carolina was a unanimous pick among the voters as the No. 1 team in the land. It’s the third straight season that Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks wore the label of preseason favorite. Stanford came in second in the voting, while Baylor’s Big 12 rival Texas was third. Vic Schaefer’s Longhorns brought in some high-level transfers, including Shaylee Gonzales from BYU and Sonya Morris from DePaul. No. 4 Iowa and No. 5 Tennessee rounded out the top five.

Other Big 12 teams ranked include Iowa State at No. 8 and Oklahoma at No. 15.

Baylor will play an exhibition game Nov. 3 against Southwest Baptist before opening the regular season Nov. 7 at home against Lamar.

The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2022-23 women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (30) 0-0 750 1

2. Stanford 0-0 710 2

3. Texas 0-0 650 6

4. Iowa 0-0 643 8

5. Tennessee 0-0 617 18

6. UConn 0-0 596 5

7. Louisville 0-0 556 4

8. Iowa St. 0-0 537 10

9. Notre Dame 0-0 513 21

10. NC State 0-0 457 3

11. Indiana 0-0 414 11

12. North Carolina 0-0 401 17

13. Virginia Tech 0-0 365 16

14. Ohio St. 0-0 323 14

15. Oklahoma 0-0 318 22

16. LSU 0-0 317 9

17. Maryland 0-0 296 13

18. BAYLOR 0-0 273 7

19. Arizona 0-0 243 19

20. Oregon 0-0 206 -

21. Creighton 0-0 114 -

22. Nebraska 0-0 73 -

23. South Dakota St. 0-0 67 -

24. Princeton 0-0 50 25

25. Michigan 0-0 47 12

Others receiving votes: Utah 35, UCLA 26, Kansas 25, Villanova 25, DePaul 19, Georgia 17, Belmont 14, Miami 11, South Dakota 9, Mississippi 5, Kansas St. 5, BYU 4, Gonzaga 3, Florida 3, South Florida 3, Arkansas 3, Alabama 2, UCF 2, Duke 2, Washington St 1.

How Tribune-Herald sports editor Brice Cherry voted in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 women's basketball poll: 1. South Carolina; 2. Stanford; 3. Tennessee; 4. North Carolina State; 5. Notre Dame; 6. Iowa; 7. Baylor; 8. Texas; 9. UConn; 10. Louisville; 11. Iowa State; 12. Maryland; 13. LSU; 14. Indiana; 15. North Carolina; 16. Oklahoma; 17. Arizona; 18. Virginia Tech; 19. Creighton; 20. Ohio State; 21. Michigan; 22. Villanova; 23. South Dakota State; 24. South Dakota; 25. Gonzaga