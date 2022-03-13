Baylor women land No. 2 seed, will host Hawaii for first round

Though Sunday didn’t quite go as planned for the Baylor women’s basketball team, the Bears aren’t complaining about their “consolation prize.”

Baylor (27-6) landed a No. 2 seed for the upcoming NCAA tournament and will host 15th-seeded Hawaii (20-9) in the first round at the Ferrell Center on Friday. The other first-round matchup in Waco will pit seventh-seeded Ole Miss (23-8) against 10th-seeded South Dakota (27-5).

“I don’t know that anyone’s played better basketball down the stretch than us. That’s how I feel,” said Baylor first-year head coach Nicki Collen on Sunday in Kansas City.

Indeed, Baylor claimed its 12th straight Big 12 championship in the regular season before beating Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in its first two Big 12 tournament games in KC. But second-seeded Texas nullified the Bears’ hopes of sweeping both the regular-season and tournament Big 12 titles, as the Longhorns vanquished the Bears, 67-58, in the third meeting between the two longtime rivals this season.

Still, Baylor went into Sunday night’s selection show believing it had a strong chance at a No. 1 seed. Instead, the Bears ended up as the 2 seed in the Wichita (Kan.) Regional. The other top seeds in Baylor’s regional are No. 1 Louisville, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Tennessee.

“Do I think we deserve a No. 1 seed? Yes. I do,” said Collen, in an emotional postgame press conference following the loss to the Longhorns. “But I’m not on the committee. It’s probably already decided at this point anyway. … To me, the eye test says this team is a No. 1 seed.”

Baylor’s first-round foe Hawaii won the Big West title to punch its first NCAA ticket since 2016. The Rainbow Wahine are paced by forward Amy Atwell, the Big West Player of the Year who averages 17.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Of course, Hawaii will have its challenges with Baylor’s talented roster, led by Big 12 Player of the Year Nalyssa Smith, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft.

Smith is just happy that her time at the Ferrell Center isn’t over quite yet. As one of the top 16 seeds, Baylor was guaranteed to host in the first two rounds.

“It’s great. It’s like another home game,” Smith said. “Senior night wasn’t my last night there. It’s going to feel good just being on our rims, being in our environment. The crowd helps us a lot, so it’s going to be good.”

Staff writer Chad Conine contributed to this story.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.