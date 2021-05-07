Baylor women moves on to NCAA tennis second round, 4-0

The Baylor women’s tennis team made short work of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Friday, winning the teams’ NCAA tournament opener, 4-0, at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor, the No. 8 overall national seed, advances to Saturday’s second round against Duke (16-6), a 4-0 winner over Alabama in Friday’s other first-round match. The Bears and Blue Devils will meet at 5 p.m., with the winner of that match advancing to the Sweet 16 in Orlando, Fla.

“The most important thing is that our team was fully present and accepted the challenges that Corpus Christi was presenting today,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “They just accepted that Corpus Christi was a good team that will challenge us, and it is what it is. We just have to do our job and I am just really proud of the team (because) they did that. This Corpus Christi team is no joke. They’ve had a great year, they were competitive, and super well coached. I am really proud of our team.”