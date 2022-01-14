Baylor women open spring in Las Vegas

The Baylor women’s tennis teams is set to open the spring campaign this weekend with a trip to Las Vegas, Nev.
The Bears will play dual matches against BYU on Saturday and Illinois on Sunday.
Baylor – ranked second in the Preseason Big 12 Poll by the league’s coaches – welcomes back a trio of key contributors from last season’s NCAA Tournament team in Mel Krywoj, Alicia Herrero Linana and Paula Baranano.
The Baylor men’s matches against Louisiana and Abilene Christian on Saturday and SMU on Monday have been postponed.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
