Baylor women open spring in Las Vegas
Baylor women open spring in Las Vegas

Ali Herrero (copy)

Baylor’s Alicia Herrero Linana returns a shot during her singles victory in the Big 12 Championships at the Hurd Tennis Center.

 Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald

The Baylor women’s tennis teams is set to open the spring campaign this weekend with a trip to Las Vegas, Nev.

The Bears will play dual matches against BYU on Saturday and Illinois on Sunday.

Baylor – ranked second in the Preseason Big 12 Poll by the league’s coaches – welcomes back a trio of key contributors from last season’s NCAA Tournament team in Mel Krywoj, Alicia Herrero Linana and Paula Baranano.

The Baylor men’s matches against Louisiana and Abilene Christian on Saturday and SMU on Monday have been postponed.

