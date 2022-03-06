Baylor women pound Texas Tech to clinch outright Big 12 title

NaLyssa Smith certainly knows how to be the life of a Senior Day party.

Erupting for a career-high 35 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, Smith made sure No. 5 Baylor’s regular season finale was successful by romping to an 82-57 win over Texas Tech to win the outright Big 12 championship Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears (25-5, 15-3) won their 12th straight Big 12 title and the first under first-year coach Nicki Collen. They had already clinched a share of the title with an 87-62 win over Iowa State in Ames on Monday night.

With green and gold confetti raining down and the players standing on the podium lifting the Big 12 championship trophy, the scene was familiar to Saturday night when the Bears won a share of the Big 12 men’s title after beating Iowa State.

“When I took this job, I knew this was the expectation,” Collen said. “Obviously, there’s an enormous amount of pressure as a result of that. So a lot of it was just living up to the expectations that were here and trying to do it authentically my way, to put my stamp on it. This is the only way I know how to coach.”

Collen’s squad had its share of doubters following an 0-2 start in Big 12 play.

But the Bears got on a major roll by winning 15 of their last 16 conference games to earn the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City on Friday at 1:30 p.m. They'll play the winner of Thursday’s first-round game between eighth-seeded Texas Tech (11-18, 4-14) and ninth-seeded Oklahoma State.

“We don’t talk a lot about what our seed is going to be or anything like that,” Collen said. “I just want to be playing good basketball in March, and I’ve said that from the beginning we’re going to be better in March than we were in November because I believe that.”

Nobody has been more important to Baylor’s championship season than Smith, whose versatility was on full display Sunday afternoon.

Smith hit 13 of 21 field goals and all eight free throws, scoring in numerous ways as she broke loose for layups, used nimble footwork inside for baskets, and stepped outside and drained a 3-pointer late in the third quarter. Her double-double was her 21st of the season.

“She’s been so good down the stretch, she’s been consistent all season long, but her efficiency, her making jump shots, she’s just done it in a lot of different ways,” Collen said. “And I really feel like the biggest thing she’s done this season, when I look at film from the past, is she’s defending at a much higher level than she ever has in her career.”

Smith hit her final basket on a short baseline jumper with 1:05 remaining to break her previous career high of 33 points against Kansas on Feb. 26.

When Colleen took her out of the game for the final time with 49.9 seconds remaining, the fans gave her a loud, emotional standing ovation.

“It was great,” Smith said. “It was fun for me and all the other seniors. It was heartfelt, and you’re not going to feel that a lot, so I’m glad I got to experience that at Baylor. I might cry when I get home, but not in front of y’all.”

Collen started seniors Smith, Queen Egbo, Jordan Lewis and Caitlin Bickle and fourth-year junior Ja’Mee Asberry. The Bears were highly efficient offensively as they hit 57.1 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the free throw line.

“We’ve just played good basketball,” Collen said. “So when you get to play with the pieces on the chessboard and you’re making shots or making the extra pass, even some of the times we’re missing we’re getting wide open shots, you feel like you have ultimate control.”

Smith began her scoring barrage with a bang with a 16-point first quarter as the Bears opened up a 23-10 lead.

Smith scored Baylor’s first two points on a pair of free throws and quickly sliced inside for a basket. After Bickle and Egbo scored in the paint, Smith really got on a roll as she scored 12 straight points for the Bears.

Following Asberry’s steal, Smith scored on a layup before hitting a pair of free throws. She then drove the baseline for a basket, muscled inside for a score and took Bickle’s pass for a layup.

With Texas Tech trying to stop Smith inside, the Bears nailed four 3-pointers in the second quarter from Asberry, Jaden Owens, Lewis and Sarah Andrews.

Smith scored twice inside and hit a jumper as her 22 first-half points matched Texas Tech’s as the Bears took a 45-22 halftime lead.

Following a seven-point third quarter, Smith had 29 heading into the fourth quarter. She buried a 3-pointer along with Asberry and Owens to give Baylor a 64-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

