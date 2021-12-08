Baylor women push pace, leave Alcorn State behind, 94-40

The Bears got in a rhythm pushing the basketball, scoring 17 points off turnovers in the first half.

““To me, it’s about ‘Are we doing what we need to do to get some easy ones?’” Collen said. “We need to create tempo into actions. It’s not necessarily that we’ve got to run and shoot it. … The thing I like the most tonight was the pace that Sarah created.”

The vibe continued as Baylor won the second quarter, 26-6. Bears center Queen Egbo led the way with seven points in the period and Asberry hit a couple of 3-pointers.

However, things took a scarier turn in the third quarter when Egbo went to the floor after grabbing an offensive rebound. Collen said she rolled an ankle on the play.

“I don’t think it’s a high ankle sprain,” Collen said. “If there’s such a thing as a good time, we’ve got two days off and have this length of time because of finals before our next game. We’ll be super careful.”

The Bears' next game is a big one as they play No. 13 Michigan on Dec. 19 in the Naismith Women's Challenge in Uncasville, Conn.