Baylor women rally in final seconds, down Kansas, 82-79

“(The Baylor players) needed that weight lifted more than I did, to be honest with you,” Collen said. “I think this team needed to be rewarded.”

Baylor was 0-2 in conference play for the first time since Sonja Hogg’s final season at the helm in 2000. Now the Bears can look forward to a home game against Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Collen said her team showed resiliency throughout the last few weeks.

“Even after the last game, kind of the challenge in the locker room was I asked each of them, I looked at them in the eye and said ‘Are you ready to quit or are you ready to figure this out?’” Collen said. “Our practices have been great, our energy’s been great, our positivity’s been great.”

Baylor trailed for a large portion of the first half until the Bears heated up from 3-point range late in the first quarter and early in the second.

Andrews hit Baylor’s first trey of the contest with 35 seconds left in the first quarter, cutting Kansas’ lead to 17-14. Andrews followed with a bucket from deep 15 seconds in the second quarter and two more in the first two and a half minutes of the period.