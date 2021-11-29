Baylor women return home to play Morehead State

No. 5 Baylor vs. Morehead State
Time and site: 7 p.m., Ferrell Center
TV: ESPN Plus
Radio: ESPN Central Texas, 92.3 FM/1660 AM
Records: BU 6-1; MSU 1-4
Series: BU leads, 2-0
Last meeting: BU 94-47 (Dec. 30, 2019 in Waco)
Breakdown: Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith earned Big 12 Player of the Week, announced Monday, after she averaged 19 points and 15.3 rebounds in the Bears’ trip to the Cancun Challenge. Smith helped Baylor go 3-0 against Fordham, Arizona State and Houston. She had 21 points and a career-high 19 rebounds as Baylor finished off a 3-0 run at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya with a 74-58 victory over Houston. … The Bears return home for a game for the first time in more than two weeks. In its last home game, Baylor defeated New Orleans, 78-39, on Nov. 15. … Morehead State’s lone victory this season was a 72-53 win over NAIA member Midway University.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.