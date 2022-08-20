Baylor women reveal 2022-23 nonconference schedule

Home games with old Southwest Conference rival SMU and the Big Ten’s Maryland, as well as a neutral-site contest with Arizona of the Pac-12, highlight the Baylor women’s basketball nonconference schedule for 2022-23.

After an exhibition game Nov. 3 against Southwest Baptist, Baylor will open the regular season, its second under Nicki Collen, Nov. 7 at home against Lamar. It plays home games against Incarnate Word Nov. 10 and SMU Nov. 15 before hosting the Maryland Terrapins on Nov. 20 in its first Power 5 game of the season.

Over the Thanksgiving break, Baylor will play in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida. The Bears will face Saint Louis in their tournament opener and either Belmont or Villanova in Game 2 before closing out the tournament against an undetermined foe Nov. 27.

Baylor will play home games against Houston Baptist, UT-Arlington, Tennessee State and Long Beach State in December. The Bears also have a Dec. 18 trip to American Airlines Center in Dallas against Arizona, as part of a doubleheader with the Baylor men, who will play Washington State following the women’s contest.

Baylor went 28-7 in Collen’s first season and won the Big 12 regular-season title before falling to South Dakota in the second round of the NCAA tournament.