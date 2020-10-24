 Skip to main content
Baylor women romp over Texas in tennis Shootout
Baylor women romp over Texas in tennis Shootout

The Baylor women’s tennis team went 7-4 in singles matches and 8-1 in doubles during the two-day H-E-B Baylor vs. Texas Shootout on Friday and Saturday at the Bears' tennis facilities.

Baylor closed the Shootout by sweeping three doubles matches and splitting six singles decisions on Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Anastasia Kharitonova teamed up with Angelina Shakhraichuk, Kristina Sorokolet paired with Audrey Boch-Collins and Alicia Herrero Linana tagged up with Mel Krywoj to take doubles wins over Texas pairs.

On the singles court, Livia Kraus, Shakhraichuk and Jessica Hinojosa each took victories over the Longhorns while Kristina Sorokolet beat teammate Hannah Pinto in the seventh singles match of the second day.

