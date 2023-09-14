The Baylor women’s basketball team announced their slate of non-conference games on Thursday, which includes seven games in Waco.

The Bears kick-off the 2023-24 season with a six-game home stand beginning with an exhibition against Hardin-Simmons on Nov. 3.

The regular season will begin against Southern on Nov. 6.

Baylor hosts future Big 12 foe Utah on Nov. 14. The Utes finished last year as the Pac-12 co-champions and advanced to the Sweet 16.

The Bears wrap up their string of home games against Harvard (Nov. 19), NcNeese (Nov. 24) and Alcorn State (Nov. 26).

Baylor hits the road for the first time against SMU on Nov. 31 before returning to the Ferrell Center on Dec. 3 to face Oregon, which has made the NCAA Tournament five times in the last seven years.

The Bears’ home game against Delaware State on Dec. 14 will mark the final women’s basketball game at the Ferrell Center. They’re scheduled to move to the Paul & Alejandra Foster Pavilion for the start of Big 12 play in early January.

The Bears wrap up their non-conference schedule on the road with a trio of neutral-site matchups. They’ll face Miami in the Hall of Fame Series at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Dec. 16, before heading to West Palm Beach, Florida, for the West Palm Beach Classic. The Bears will play two contests with opponents to be named at a later date.