 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor women’s hoops ranked No. 7
0 comments
top story

Baylor women’s hoops ranked No. 7

{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen shouts instructions during the Bears’ first official preseason practice on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

New Baylor Lady Bears head coach Nicki Collen talks about following a legend in Kim Mulkey, her coaching style, recruiting nationwide from Baylor, the whirlwind process of coming to Waco and more.

The Baylor women’s basketball team checked in at No. 7 in the Associated Press preseason top 25, released on Tuesday.

The Bears advanced to the Elite Eight in the 2020-21 season before falling to Connecticut, 69-67, at the Alamodome.

The preseason ranking marks the 337th-straight week that Baylor has been ranked in the AP Top 25, which is second only to UConn’s streak of 527 weeks. The streak continued despite the transition to a new head coach. Kim Mulkey left to take over as head coach at LSU and was replaced by former Atlanta Dream head coach Nicki Collen.

The last time the Bears weren’t ranked in the preseason poll came ahead of the 2003-04 season. This will be the 18th-straight year Baylor has begun the season ranked.

The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2021-22 women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (14) 0-0 705 6

2. UConn (10) 0-0 696 1

3. Stanford (5) 0-0 682 2

4. Maryland 0-0 632 7

5. NC State 0-0 589 3

6. Louisville 0-0 575 8

7. BAYLOR 0-0 522 5

8. Indiana 0-0 521 12

9. Iowa 0-0 513 -

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

10. Oregon 0-0 479 23

11. Michigan 0-0 403 16

12. Iowa St. 0-0 376 -

13. Kentucky 0-0 368 18

14. Oregon St. 0-0 273 -

15. Tennessee 0-0 244 13

16. Florida St. 0-0 231 -

17. Ohio St. 0-0 197 22

17. Georgia Tech 0-0 197 -

19. West Virginia 0-0 192 17

20. UCLA 0-0 175 9

21. South Florida 0-0 146 19

22. Arizona 0-0 135 11

23. Texas A&M 0-0 123 4

24. Virginia Tech 0-0 98 -

25. Texas 0-0 79 -

Others receiving votes: Georgia 65, Michigan St. 63, Florida Gulf Coast 43, Missouri St. 18, South Dakota 13, BYU 11, LSU 10, Arkansas 10, Washington St 9, Notre Dame 8, Oklahoma St. 8, DePaul 6, Belmont 5, Oklahoma 3, South Dakota St. 1, Mississippi 1.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

2021 Heisman Trophy Market: Where is the value?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert