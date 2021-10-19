Baylor women’s hoops ranked No. 7

The Baylor women’s basketball team checked in at No. 7 in the Associated Press preseason top 25, released on Tuesday.
The Bears advanced to the Elite Eight in the 2020-21 season before falling to Connecticut, 69-67, at the Alamodome.
The preseason ranking marks the 337th-straight week that Baylor has been ranked in the AP Top 25, which is second only to UConn’s streak of 527 weeks. The streak continued despite the transition to a new head coach. Kim Mulkey left to take over as head coach at LSU and was replaced by former Atlanta Dream head coach Nicki Collen.
The last time the Bears weren’t ranked in the preseason poll came ahead of the 2003-04 season. This will be the 18th-straight year Baylor has begun the season ranked.
The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2021-22 women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (14) 0-0 705 6
2. UConn (10) 0-0 696 1
3. Stanford (5) 0-0 682 2
4. Maryland 0-0 632 7
5. NC State 0-0 589 3
6. Louisville 0-0 575 8
7. BAYLOR 0-0 522 5
8. Indiana 0-0 521 12
9. Iowa 0-0 513 -
10. Oregon 0-0 479 23
11. Michigan 0-0 403 16
12. Iowa St. 0-0 376 -
13. Kentucky 0-0 368 18
14. Oregon St. 0-0 273 -
15. Tennessee 0-0 244 13
16. Florida St. 0-0 231 -
17. Ohio St. 0-0 197 22
17. Georgia Tech 0-0 197 -
19. West Virginia 0-0 192 17
20. UCLA 0-0 175 9
21. South Florida 0-0 146 19
22. Arizona 0-0 135 11
23. Texas A&M 0-0 123 4
24. Virginia Tech 0-0 98 -
25. Texas 0-0 79 -
Others receiving votes: Georgia 65, Michigan St. 63, Florida Gulf Coast 43, Missouri St. 18, South Dakota 13, BYU 11, LSU 10, Arkansas 10, Washington St 9, Notre Dame 8, Oklahoma St. 8, DePaul 6, Belmont 5, Oklahoma 3, South Dakota St. 1, Mississippi 1.