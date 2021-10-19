Baylor women’s hoops ranked No. 7

The Baylor women’s basketball team checked in at No. 7 in the Associated Press preseason top 25, released on Tuesday.

The Bears advanced to the Elite Eight in the 2020-21 season before falling to Connecticut, 69-67, at the Alamodome.

The preseason ranking marks the 337th-straight week that Baylor has been ranked in the AP Top 25, which is second only to UConn’s streak of 527 weeks. The streak continued despite the transition to a new head coach. Kim Mulkey left to take over as head coach at LSU and was replaced by former Atlanta Dream head coach Nicki Collen.

The last time the Bears weren’t ranked in the preseason poll came ahead of the 2003-04 season. This will be the 18th-straight year Baylor has begun the season ranked.

