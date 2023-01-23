Baylor women’s tennis grabs victories over Rice, DePaul

For the second time in three years the Baylor women’s tennis team is off to a 4-0 start, taking 4-3 wins against Rice and DePaul Monday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Against the Owls, the Bears took the doubles point with wins on courts two and three. Baylor got ahead 3-1 with victories by Anita Sadiieva and Danielle Tuhten on courts three and six, giving up a point on court four. Rice got another win on court one before Paula Barañano outlasted Sydney Berlin on court five in a three-set tiebreaker.

DePaul took the doubles point with wins on courts two and three to start the second match.

In singles, Alina Shcherbinina and Isabella Harvison surged to 6-1, 6-1 wins on courts one and three before Tuhten took a 6-2, 6-3 win on court five to give Baylor a 3-1 lead. De Paul took points on courts four and six to tie it up.

Sadhiieva clinched the win on two, 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-2 against Hannah Smith.

The Bears will head to Austin next weekend for the ITA Kickoff Weekend, hosted by the University of Texas.