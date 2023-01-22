 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor women’s tennis opens season at 2-0

baylor women's tennis (copy)

Baylor's Isabella Harvison and the Bears picked up a pair of wins on Saturday.

 Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald file photo

The Baylor women’s tennis team grabbed a 6-1 victory over Houston and a 6-0 win over UTRGV to open the spring season at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center on Saturday.

Against the Cougars, the Bears picked up the doubles point by taking the matches on courts one and two. In singles play, Daniella Tuhten was first off the court with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Sonya Kovalenko.  Isabella Harvinson followed with a sweep over Elena Trencheva, 6-0, 6-0.

The Cougars picked up their only point with a win on court four when Daniella Dimitrov fell 6-1, 6-4 to Azul Pedemonti. Alina Shcherbinina clinched the win for Baylor on court one, 6-2, 6-3, against Maria Dzemeshkevich.

The Bears took wins on courts two and three to grab the doubles points over UTRGV. Mid-year transfer Lauren Little earned her first victory for the Green and Gold with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Kristyna Mamicova to start singles play. Tuhten defeated Valentina Urraco, 6-2, 6-2, and Shcherbinina once again clinched the match with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Isabelle Bahr.

Baylor will host Rice at 10 a.m. Monday and DePaul at 2 p.m. at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

