Baylor women’s tennis signs Oklahoma state champ Thompson

The Baylor women’s tennis program announced the signing of Oklahoma high school standout Brooke Thompson on Monday.

Thompson comes to Baylor from Heritage Hall School in Edmond, Okla. where she won two state championships in singles at the 5A level in Oklahoma.

“Brooke is a high character student-athlete with a tremendous upside,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “She comes from a family of athletes with both her parents playing at Oklahoma State. She is a strong student, and we are fortunate to have her at Baylor and will look forward to her development."

Thompson won the Oklahoma Class 5A singles championship as a freshman in 2018 and again as a senior in 2021. She spent two years as a sophomore and junior prepping at the Tucker Tennis Academy in Tulsa. TennisRecruiting.net ranked her as the No. 2 prospect in Oklahoma for the class of 2021. She was named a National High School Tennis All-American as a result of her successful senior season.

Thompson is the daughter of the late Brooks Thompson and Michelle “Ryan” Thompson. Brooks played collegiate basketball at Oklahoma State and went on to play in the NBA with the Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz. Michelle played softball at Oklahoma State.

