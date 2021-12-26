 Skip to main content
Baylor women schedule game versus North Texas
Baylor Maryland Basketball (copy)

Baylor coach Nicki Collen calls in signals in a game earlier this season. 

 Nick Wass, Associated Press

The Baylor women’s basketball team has replaced Houston Baptist on its schedule this week with a matchup versus North Texas on Wednesday at the Ferrel Center.

The Bears were originally scheduled to play the Huskies on Wednesday, but that game had to be canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Houston Baptist program.

On Sunday, Baylor announced it will host the Mean Green at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tickets issued for the Baylor versus Houston Baptist game will be valid for the contest against North Texas, according to a Baylor athletics press release. 

