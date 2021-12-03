Baylor women seek to hold up Big 12 honor versus Missouri

The SEC started out the conference-on-conference series with three wins on Wednesday at Thursday. Kentucky defeated West Virginia on Wednesday. On Thursday, Georgia outlasted Texas Tech in Lubbock, and Kim Mulkey-led LSU downed Iowa State in Baton Rouge, La.

Conference pride aside, Baylor will be trying to continue its progress in a new system. On Tuesday night, Bears guards Ja’Mee Asberry and Andrews combined to go 10 of 20 from 3-point range. Andrews made a career best six treys and scored a career-high 20 points.

“I’m like, ‘You shoot it,’” Asberry said with a laugh. “’If you’ve got the hotter hand, that’s ok with me. If you’re hotter, I don’t want to touch the ball. You’ve got it.’”

Missouri comes in with a strong inclination to launch from beyond the 3-point line too. While Baylor has increased its perimeter numbers to making 52 of 165 from beyond the arc in eight games, the Tigers put it up from deep even more. Missouri has made 74 of 189 in the same number of contests.

Even so, Baylor will focus on keeping Tigers top scorer Aijha Blacwell as far from the basket as possible.

“You still have to let her shoot the 3 and take away the rim to the best of your ability,” Collen said. “We get (NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo) touches around the rim. Both teams play through their posts, they just play through their posts in different ways.”

