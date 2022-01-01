Baylor women set to open Big 12 slate at Kansas State

The Big 12 conference is Baylor women’s basketball’s domain to rule until they don’t anymore.

That hasn’t changed.

But when Baylor begins Big 12 play on Sunday at Kansas State, things will be different for the program that is on an 11-year streak of winning the conference regular season championship. Kim Mulkey built the Bears into a dominant force in the league and she highly valued all of those league titles. Now it’s Nicki Collen’s turn to try to stay on top of the mountain.

For her part, Collen isn’t emphasizing it like that. The first-year Baylor coach seems focused on getting her team ready for the next phase of a long campaign.

“You kind of divide the season into the nonconference, conference and then your postseason,” Collen said. “We’re through one stretch. I think (Wednesday night’s victory over North Texas) was a good momentum game for us heading in there. We needed this game. Not having a game would’ve been really discouraging.”