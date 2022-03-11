Baylor women smother Cowgirls from the opening tip, claim 76-36 win

KANSAS CITY — The Baylor women’s basketball team opened the postseason by throwing one heck of a haymaker.

The fourth-ranked Bears held Oklahoma State scoreless in the first quarter and hardly let up after that on the way to a 76-36 Big 12 Tournament victory on Friday afternoon at Municipal Arena.

The Bears surged to a 23-0 advantage and erased all doubt about the outcome even before that. By the fourth quarter, the only intrigue was whether or not NaLyssa Smith would notch her 22nd double-double of the season.

She did. Smith grabbed a board with 4:06 remaining in the contest and came out of the game seven seconds later. She finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Baylor center Queen Egbo doubled up as well with 15 points and 13 boards. But it was guard Ja’Mee Asberry, playing against her old school, that led the Bears in scoring. She produced a game-high 16.

Egbo blocked five shots and four different Bears had multiple steals. And yet Baylor’s oppression of Oklahoma State on the defensive end went beyond stats.

“We executed on defense, which made their night a living hell,” Smith said. “The harder we played defense, the better this game was going to go.”

With the victory, Baylor (26-5) moves on to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament to play Oklahoma at noon on Saturday, back at Municipal Arena. The Sooners, who swept Baylor in the regular season, defeated Kansas, 80-68, earlier on Friday to reach the semifinals.

“I feel like it’s a time for redemption,” Egbo said. “We can make up what we lost. We can get back what we know we can have. It’s just another opportunity to redeem the two losses where they got us at home and at their place.”

The Bears, who have won 12 consecutive regular season conference titles, are trying to add their fourth straight Big 12 Tournament championship.

Big 12 notebook: Cowgirls' loss ends Littell's time at Oklahoma State KANSAS CITY — Oklahoma State coach Jim Littell didn’t want his time at Oklahoma State to end, and certainly not with a 40-point loss.

Baylor’s opener in the conference tourney provided somewhat of a contrast to the Bears’ last meeting with Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls hung close and lost to Baylor by just seven back on Feb. 23 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

But at the same time, it fell in line with a more recent trend. The Bears have now won their last three games by 25 points or more.

Baylor mauled Oklahoma State from the opening tip. Smith scored just 18 seconds into the contest and then Baylor went to work keeping the Cowgirls from matching that basket for a long time.

Oklahoma State missed its first 13 shots, plus a pair of free throws. The Cowgirls committed seven turnovers in their scoreless opening quarter.

“It’s really draining to be putting up X amount of shots and none of them going in,” Oklahoma State forward Taylen Collins said. “And then on the defensive end, them scoring. It’s hard to get everybody’s energy going to just keep fighting.”

Baylor experienced no such power outage. Jordan Lewis and Jaden Owens each tossed in 3-pointers, while Asberry and Sarah Andrews got to the basket for layups. Smith had five in the first quarter. Not quite the scoring tear she has been on, but it didn’t matter. Baylor had a 23-0 lead going into the second quarter and any suspense had left the building.

So had any stress for the Bears on the offensive end.

“I feel like they started kind of throwing things up, praying for it to go in,” Egbo said. “Watching it from the outside in, knowing that we can’t let those shots fall, we’ve got to continue to play disciplined on defense because anything could go in.

“It gave us a little bit of confidence on the offensive end, knowing that there’s really not that much pressure for you to make a big-time shot. Just go up and finish strong under the rim.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.