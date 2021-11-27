Baylor women speed past Houston, 74-58

CANCUN, Mexico — The Baylor women’s basketball team got to work in the middle of the game and finished off a successful trip south of the border.
The Bears dominated the second and third quarters to claim a 74-58 victory over Houston on Saturday afternoon in the final game of the Cancun Challenge at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.
With the win, Baylor finished off a 3-0 trip to the event after defeating Fordham on Thursday and Arizona State on Friday.
The Bears finished the first half on a 10-0 run, then continued it in the third quarter for a 19-0 overall surge and never let Houston back into the game.
Bears forward NaLyssa Smith capped the crucial portion of the contest with a 3-point play that put Baylor ahead 43-27 through the first five minutes of the second half.
“Most games you play in at Baylor, you’re expected to win,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “But there has to also be that ‘Hey, we’re going to prove why there’s a reason we should win.’ I thought we really went in that mode for two quarters.”
Smith exploded for 18 points in the second half and finished with 21 points and a career-high 19 rebounds. Three Bears scored in double figures as Queen Egbo posted 16 points and eight boards and Ja’Mee Asberry added 12 points.
Houston guard Laila Blair made six 3-pointers to score a game-high 28 points. But Baylor held the rest of the Cougars squad to 23% from the field.
The Bears held Houston without a point from the 4:07 mark of the second quarter to 4:22 of the third. Collen credited Egbo’s influence in the interior with sparking the defensive effort.
“I feel like Queen had her best defensive game in a Baylor jersey since I’ve been here,” Collen said. “I just thought she was super impactful in her ball screen defense and protecting the rim.”
The Bears won the rebounding battle, 45-30, and got to the free throw line and made 24 of 31 to just 4 of 5 for the Cougars.
Baylor trailed for a large portion of the first half, but finished the second quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 34-27 lead at the break.
Sarah Andrews got the Bears going with an assist to Egbo for a layup. Then Andrews knocked down a pair of free throws that gave Baylor a 28-27 lead. She capped the surge with a 3-pointer for the final points of the half.
Houston jumped ahead 10-2 in the game’s first three minutes. But Baylor rallied to tie it at 14 on a Caitlin Bickle layup with 49 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Blair hit a trey to lift her team to a 3-point lead going into the second quarter. She was almost a one-woman offensive show in the first half as she led Houston with 15 at the break.
“Blair for them played really loose and comfortable,” Collen said. “Once we really dialed in and really guarded them we asserted our dominance quite frankly at both ends of the floor. I think it took us a little to get going.”
The Cougars defense held Smith to three points in the first 20 minutes, although she gathered in nine rebounds. Egbo led the Bears with 10 points at intermission.