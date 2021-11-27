Baylor women speed past Houston, 74-58

Houston guard Laila Blair made six 3-pointers to score a game-high 28 points. But Baylor held the rest of the Cougars squad to 23% from the field.

The Bears held Houston without a point from the 4:07 mark of the second quarter to 4:22 of the third. Collen credited Egbo’s influence in the interior with sparking the defensive effort.

“I feel like Queen had her best defensive game in a Baylor jersey since I’ve been here,” Collen said. “I just thought she was super impactful in her ball screen defense and protecting the rim.”

The Bears won the rebounding battle, 45-30, and got to the free throw line and made 24 of 31 to just 4 of 5 for the Cougars.

Baylor trailed for a large portion of the first half, but finished the second quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 34-27 lead at the break.

Sarah Andrews got the Bears going with an assist to Egbo for a layup. Then Andrews knocked down a pair of free throws that gave Baylor a 28-27 lead. She capped the surge with a 3-pointer for the final points of the half.

Houston jumped ahead 10-2 in the game’s first three minutes. But Baylor rallied to tie it at 14 on a Caitlin Bickle layup with 49 seconds remaining in the first quarter.