Baylor women stiff-arm ASU rally, 62-52

CANCUN, Mexico — Baylor didn’t shoot particularly well in its second straight day playing at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, but the Bears did more than enough to fend off Arizona State.
Baylor extended a double-digit halftime lead to more than 20 in the third quarter and finished up with a 62-52 victory over the Sun Devils on Friday morning in the Cancun Challenge.
The sixth-ranked Bears (5-1) shot under 40% and made only 2 of 9 shots from 3-point range. But senior frontcourt mates NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo combined for 26 points and Baylor clamped down on Arizona State on the defensive end.
“You have to take what the defense gives you and they stayed home a lot,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “We got a ton of paint touches. We didn’t finish as much as we should. … We were getting the ball to the paint. We were playing there.”
Smith, who is averaging a double-double for the season, turned in another one with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Egbo added 11 points, five boards and three blocks.
That followed a day in which Egbo went 0 of 9 from the field and scored just two points in a win over Fordham.
“I spent an hour with Queen last night just to get her kind of dialed back in and challenge her that it wasn’t about seeing the ball go through the basket but it was about energy,” Collen said.
Arizona State forward Mael Gilles led her team with 10 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
Baylor will finish the Cancun Challenge with a 12:30 p.m. tip versus Houston on Saturday. The game will be streamed on the pay service FloHoops.
The Bears went on a 9-0 run midway through the third quarter that included Sarah Andrews making Baylor’s first 3-pointer of the day. A few minutes later, backup forward Kamaria McDaniel hit a couple of free throws to extend the Bears’ largest lead to 22 points with 1:19 to go in the third quarter.
Arizona State won the final period, 21-13. The Sun Devils cut Baylor’s lead to eight with just under two minutes remaining.
But Bears guard Jordan Lewis drove to the basket then passed back out to Ja’Mee Asberry for a 3-pointer that ended the Arizona State threat.
Lewis wore a path to the free-throw line in the first half. She went to the break leading the Bears with 11 points after making 9 of 10 shots from the stripe. Lewis finished with 15 points and five assists.
Lewis’ production offset a weak shooting performance for Baylor from the field in the first half. The Bears hit just 11 of 29 in the first and second quarters and went 0 of 2 from beyond the 3-point line.
Even so, Baylor was able to open up a 13-point advantage by the break as the Bears held Arizona State below 30% shooting.