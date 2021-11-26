Baylor women stiff-arm ASU rally, 62-52

CANCUN, Mexico — Baylor didn’t shoot particularly well in its second straight day playing at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, but the Bears did more than enough to fend off Arizona State.

Baylor extended a double-digit halftime lead to more than 20 in the third quarter and finished up with a 62-52 victory over the Sun Devils on Friday morning in the Cancun Challenge.

The sixth-ranked Bears (5-1) shot under 40% and made only 2 of 9 shots from 3-point range. But senior frontcourt mates NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo combined for 26 points and Baylor clamped down on Arizona State on the defensive end.

“You have to take what the defense gives you and they stayed home a lot,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “We got a ton of paint touches. We didn’t finish as much as we should. … We were getting the ball to the paint. We were playing there.”

Smith, who is averaging a double-double for the season, turned in another one with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Egbo added 11 points, five boards and three blocks.

That followed a day in which Egbo went 0 of 9 from the field and scored just two points in a win over Fordham.