Baylor women stroll down country roads, stomp West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The way the Baylor women’s basketball team’s schedule stacks up in the next week, the Bears could use a stress-free afternoon.

That’s what Baylor got as it rolled over West Virginia, 87-54, on Saturday at WVU Coliseum.

Jordan Lewis posted a triple-double for the No. 11 Bears, while NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo each racked up 20 points apiece.

As it has consistently in the last couple of weeks, Baylor struck a balance with its inside-outside offense and the Mountaineers couldn’t keep up.

“We’ve been working a lot in practice on executing our plays and getting the shots that we want to, so not necessarily always the first option, but the second and third option, getting people to defend us longer,” Lewis said. “We executed and obviously shot the ball very well today.”

With the victory, the Bears (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) boosted their current winning streak to five games as they float upward in the conference standings.