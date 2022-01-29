Baylor women stroll down country roads, stomp West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The way the Baylor women’s basketball team’s schedule stacks up in the next week, the Bears could use a stress-free afternoon.
That’s what Baylor got as it rolled over West Virginia, 87-54, on Saturday at WVU Coliseum.
Jordan Lewis posted a triple-double for the No. 11 Bears, while NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo each racked up 20 points apiece.
As it has consistently in the last couple of weeks, Baylor struck a balance with its inside-outside offense and the Mountaineers couldn’t keep up.
“We’ve been working a lot in practice on executing our plays and getting the shots that we want to, so not necessarily always the first option, but the second and third option, getting people to defend us longer,” Lewis said. “We executed and obviously shot the ball very well today.”
With the victory, the Bears (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) boosted their current winning streak to five games as they float upward in the conference standings.
Baylor has three games in six days coming up, starting Tuesday when it hosts No. 18 Oklahoma at the Ferrell Center. With that kind of a workload, the lopsided win over the Mountaineers (10-8, 3-5) might have helped.
Smith played just 22 minutes, partially because of foul trouble. Only Ja’Mee Asberry, who has been singled out for her endurance, played more than 31 minutes.
“You don’t think about it when you’re in a dogfight, but you think about managing minutes when you get a big lead,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “Anywhere we can steal minutes, we need to.”
Lewis scored 10 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 11 assists before exiting midway through the fourth quarter.
Sarah Andrews gave Baylor four players in double figures as she finished with 15 points. Andrews scored driving to the basket, knocking down 3-pointers and pulling up for mid-range jumpers as she fueled Baylor’s offense in the third quarter.
West Virginia cut Baylor’s 30-point halftime lead to 23 during the third quarter, but Andrews answered with a 3-pointer and a jumper in the paint later in the period to help clamp off the Mountaineers rally.
“I thought both Jordan and Sarah played really poised,” Collen said. “Sarah just made the most. She’s playing so confidently with so much poise.”
It didn’t take Baylor long to establish a 20-point lead as the Bears went on a couple of significant runs in the first quarter.
Egbo made layups on back-to-back possessions on assists from Andrews and Asberry to cap a 9-0 surge. Egbo’s buckets gave Baylor an early 13-6 advantage.
Baylor turned it up with a 10-0 run to end the first quarter. Smith hit a smooth jumper and Jaden Owens hit a 3-pointer from the right corner to finish off a 28-point period and put the Bears in front, 28-10.
That run extended into the second quarter when Asberry hit a trey and Baylor gained a 21-point edge.
West Virginia’s problems were compounded in the first quarter when star guard KK Deans went to the court with an apparent knee injury midway through the period. At the start of the second quarter, Deans was on the Mountaineers bench with an ice pack on her knee and she didn’t return to the game.
Smith and Egbo encountered very little resistance in the first half as they combined to hit 12 of 13 shots. Smith went to the halftime locker room with 13 points in 13 minutes of action while Egbo had 12 points in 12 minutes.
The Bears led 51-21 at the break.