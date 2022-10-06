Baylor women tabbed fourth in Big 12 preseason poll

The women’s basketball coaches of the Big 12 aren’t forecasting a Baylor repeat.

Baylor, which won the conference title in Nikki Collen’s first season to extend the program’s Big 12 run to 12 straight, was picked fourth in the Big 12 preseason poll. Baylor hadn’t been picked that low in the Big 12 poll since the 2008-09 season, when it also was fourth.

Iowa State tallied 75 points and four first-place votes to nip Texas as the conference favorite. The Longhorns also had four first-place votes and 74 points. Oklahoma was third with 65 points and one first-place vote, while Baylor was fourth with 62 and the final first-place vote.

Baylor went 28-7 overall and 15-3 in the conference in the 2021-22 season. The Bears open up the 2022-23 campaign with an exhibition against Southwest Baptist on Nov. 3.