Baylor women take "I'm going to college" stage

No. 5 Baylor vs. Alcorn State
Time and site: 11 a.m., Ferrell Center
TV: ESPN Plus
Radio: ESPN Central Texas, 92.3 FM/1660 AM
Records: BU 8-1; ASU 0-6
Series: BU leads, 2-0
Last meeting: BU 78-62 (Nov. 23, 2002 in Waco)
Breakdown: Like the Baylor men did a few weeks ago, the Baylor women’s team is hosting an “I’m going to college” game and playing Alcorn State with a morning tipoff. Hundreds of local elementary school students will be in attendance on field trips. The Baylor men set the bar high with an acrobatic performance in an 89-60 win over Nicholls State on Nov. 15. … The Baylor women have won five straight since their only loss of the season at Maryland. On Saturday, the Bears survived the Big 12/SEC Challenge with a 70-68 victory over Missouri. Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, who is averaging 19.9 points and a national-leading 13.6 rebounds, scored 25 with 17 boards in the win over the Tigers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.