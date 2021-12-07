 Skip to main content
Baylor women take "I'm going to college" stage
Baylor women take "I'm going to college" stage

Baylor Moorehead (copy)

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) currently leads the nation at 13.6 rebounds per game. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

No. 5 Baylor vs. Alcorn State

Time and site: 11 a.m., Ferrell Center

TV: ESPN Plus

Radio: ESPN Central Texas, 92.3 FM/1660 AM

Records: BU 8-1; ASU 0-6

Series: BU leads, 2-0

Last meeting: BU 78-62 (Nov. 23, 2002 in Waco)

Breakdown: Like the Baylor men did a few weeks ago, the Baylor women’s team is hosting an “I’m going to college” game and playing Alcorn State with a morning tipoff. Hundreds of local elementary school students will be in attendance on field trips. The Baylor men set the bar high with an acrobatic performance in an 89-60 win over Nicholls State on Nov. 15. … The Baylor women have won five straight since their only loss of the season at Maryland. On Saturday, the Bears survived the Big 12/SEC Challenge with a 70-68 victory over Missouri. Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, who is averaging 19.9 points and a national-leading 13.6 rebounds, scored 25 with 17 boards in the win over the Tigers.

