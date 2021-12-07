Baylor women take "I'm going to college" stage

No. 5 Baylor vs. Alcorn State

Breakdown: Like the Baylor men did a few weeks ago, the Baylor women’s team is hosting an “I’m going to college” game and playing Alcorn State with a morning tipoff. Hundreds of local elementary school students will be in attendance on field trips. The Baylor men set the bar high with an acrobatic performance in an 89-60 win over Nicholls State on Nov. 15. … The Baylor women have won five straight since their only loss of the season at Maryland. On Saturday, the Bears survived the Big 12/SEC Challenge with a 70-68 victory over Missouri. Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, who is averaging 19.9 points and a national-leading 13.6 rebounds, scored 25 with 17 boards in the win over the Tigers.