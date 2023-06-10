AUSTIN — For the second time in the span of three days, the Baylor women set a school record in the 4x100-meter relay.

Here’s the thing, though — everyone at the NCAA meet is rather fast, and the times are showing it.

Baylor finished eighth in the sprint relay final on Saturday’s final day of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium, despite the Bears breaking the school record they set two days prior.

In Thursday’s semis, Baylor’s quartet of Mariah Ayers, Ima Uko, Bria Bullard and Michaela Francois dashed to a time of 43.15 to qualify for Saturday’s final. That same foursome was even faster on Saturday, lowering their record to 43.12.

But NCAA finals are competitive for a reason. Four other teams besides BU set season bests, while Texas powered to the national title in a blistering pace of 41.60 seconds. That didn’t match the national record of 41.55 that UT set in the semis, but it was more than fast enough.

For Baylor, it goes down as the eighth All-America showing in the 4x100 in program history and the second in the past three seasons. Ayers was also a part of the last team to nab an All-America showing in the sprint relay, their eighth-place NCAA team of 2021.

Baylor's best-ever national placement in the 4x100 came in 2008, when the Bears reached bronze.

Other All-America performances for Baylor at this meet came from Zaza Nnamdi in the men’s javelin, who finished third, Nathaniel Ezekiel in the 400 hurdles, who also claimed a bronze, Ben Conacher in the men’s pole vault in eighth, and the men’s 4x400 relay, which tallied a sixth-place showing.