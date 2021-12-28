Baylor women welcome UNT for makeup game

Breakdown: Baylor was originally scheduled to play Houston Baptist, but the Huskies had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues. North Texas stepped in earlier this week. The Mean Green lost to Wichita State in their last outing on Dec. 17. UNT was scheduled to play Oklahoma State last week, but that game was canceled. Baylor will try to bounce back from a 74-68 loss to Michigan in the Naismith Women’s Challenge in Uncasville, Conn. This will be Baylor’s last tune up before the Bears open Big 12 play at Kansas State on Sunday.