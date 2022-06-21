 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor women's basketball adds new recruiting director

Baylor head coach Nicki Collen (left) has added Taijh Delahoussaye from LSU as the program's new director of recruiting.

The Baylor women’s basketball program has a new addition heading up recruiting. Head coach Nicki Collen announced the hiring of Taijh Delahoussaye as the Bears’ director of recruiting on Tuesday.

Delahoussaye comes to Baylor from LSU, where she spent two seasons leading the basketball team’s recruiting efforts under former Tigers head coach Nikki Fargas. Before that the Louisiana native spent four years as a member of the LSU football program’s recruiting staff, working with football camps and managing official visits, among other duties.

“Taijh’s experience at LSU in both football and basketball, as well as her energy and desire to be great, stood out as we searched for the right person to help us grow in the area of recruiting,” said Collen, while also praising Delahoussaye’s creativity and organization.

Delahoussaye graduated from LSU in 2018 with a degree in sports administration.

