The Baylor women’s basketball team will play a home-and-home series with Oregon beginning in the 2023-24 season, the Bears announced Monday.

The first matchup will come Dec. 3, 2023, at the Ferrell Center in Waco. The Bears will complete the series by traveling to Eugene in the 2024-25 season at a date to be announced.

The Bears are a perfect 4-0 all-time against the Ducks, dating back to 2005. December’s meeting will be the first between the two programs since squaring off in the 2019 Final Four when Baylor used a 72-67 victory over Oregon to propel into the national title game.

Nicki Collen’s Bears are coming off a 20-13 season that ended with an NCAA second-round loss to Connecticut. Oregon went 20-15 last season and did not reach the NCAA tournament.