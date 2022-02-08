Baylor women's basketball aims to even score with K-State

One thing that will fire up the Bears is the fact that they lost at K-State back on Jan. 2.

“Losing one to them, you’re that much more motivated to come back and compete at an even higher level to win this one,” Collen said. “I don’t think it’s going to take fancy pregame speeches or things like that to get them excited to play tomorrow night.”

On the surface, Baylor’s effort to even the season series against Kansas State appears to hinge on slowing down Wildcats center Ayoka Lee, who scored 32 and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Wildcats’ 68-59 win over the Bears at the start of the year.

But it’s important to remember that K-State made timely 3-pointers and hit 18 of 24 free throws in the previous matchup.

“In the last game, we didn’t have enough respect for what their guards were capable of, their freshmen (Jaelyn and Brylee Glenn and Serena Sundell),” Collen said. “But they’re very poised, they’ve played a lot of minutes now, so I think we have a different level of respect for them all the way across the board.”