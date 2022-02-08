Baylor women's basketball aims to even score with K-State

For all its ups and downs of the last month, the Baylor women’s basketball team finds itself in an oddly similar position as the first time it faced Kansas State this season.
For one thing, at least, Baylor was ranked No. 10 on Jan. 2 when it tipped off in Manhattan, Kan., and the Bears are ranked No. 10 now. Kansas State was unranked but seeking to prove itself then and the Wildcats are unranked and seeking to prove themselves now.
One difference is that, delving into the second half of Big 12 play, the conference race is starting to come into focus.
Baylor (17-5, 7-3 Big 12) defeated Texas twice in the last week, helping the Bears stay right behind Iowa State and Oklahoma in a tie for first place at 9-2. Kansas State (17-6, 7-4) is another half game back of the Big 12 leaders.
The Wildcats likely need a road win in Waco to stay in the hunt for the conference championship. On the flip side of that, Baylor’s chances of overtaking the Cyclones or Sooners get tougher if the Bears don’t hold serve on their home court.
However, Bears first-year coach Nicki Collen rejected the idea that this is a make-or-break game. She said if Baylor wins on Wednesday, beating West Virginia becomes a priority starting Thursday morning.
One thing that will fire up the Bears is the fact that they lost at K-State back on Jan. 2.
“Losing one to them, you’re that much more motivated to come back and compete at an even higher level to win this one,” Collen said. “I don’t think it’s going to take fancy pregame speeches or things like that to get them excited to play tomorrow night.”
On the surface, Baylor’s effort to even the season series against Kansas State appears to hinge on slowing down Wildcats center Ayoka Lee, who scored 32 and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Wildcats’ 68-59 win over the Bears at the start of the year.
But it’s important to remember that K-State made timely 3-pointers and hit 18 of 24 free throws in the previous matchup.
“In the last game, we didn’t have enough respect for what their guards were capable of, their freshmen (Jaelyn and Brylee Glenn and Serena Sundell),” Collen said. “But they’re very poised, they’ve played a lot of minutes now, so I think we have a different level of respect for them all the way across the board.”
Also worth recalling from the previous game is that Baylor traveled only seven players to Manhattan, Kan. The loss to the Wildcats directly preceded Baylor going into a COVID-19 health and safety pause as much of the team tested positive for the coronavirus the day after they returned from Kansas.
Is Kansas State likely to see a different energy level from Baylor time?
“Thankfully we’re all healthy. We all feel good,” Baylor guard Ja’Mee Asberry said. “That’s great. We’ve just got to come in with confidence. We’re at home now.”
Along with being a crucial game for both teams in the Big 12 standings, the people who hand out postseason awards get an enticing matchup between Lee-led K-State and Baylor star NaLyssa Smith.
Lee (24.7 ppg, 10.4 rpg) grabbed plenty of attention with her 61-point, 12-rebound performance against Oklahoma on Jan. 23.
Meanwhile, Smith has lived up to her conference preseason player of the year status as she’s averaging 20.8 points and 11.4 rebounds. She posted 28 points and 13 boards in the Bears’ win at Texas on Sunday.
Smith often ran past the Texas defense in transition, which was a big key to her scoring eight straight crucial points in the last four minutes of Baylor’s win in Austin.
“I thought that’s one of the best things she did on Sunday was run the floor,” Collen said. “She got a lot of transition baskets and put pressure on them.”
BEAR FACTS: Baylor will host a Play4Kay Clinic from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Ferrell Center. The event is open to boys and girls in grades 2-7. A donation of $10 is encouraged with proceeds benefitting the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. To register, go to baylorbea.rs/Play4KayClinic.