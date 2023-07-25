Four Baylor women’s basketball staffers were promoted on Monday, according to a release from the school.

Tony Greene and Tari Cummings were elevated to associate head coach and associate coach, respectively.

“Over a two-year period, Tony has been fully committed to the University, our women's basketball program and the mission of preparing champions for life,” head coach Nicki Collen said in a release. “I have given Tony incrementally more autonomy on our in-game defensive strategy, and I feel like this move aligns with his responsibility of leading our defense. Tony has been a huge part of our success the last two years, and I'm excited to see him grow even more in this role.”

“As our recruiting coordinator the past two years, (Tari) has been instrumental in our recruiting efforts, post-player development and helping us build our culture,” Collen said. “Tari's loyalty to me and this program is unquestionable, and I know any job or responsibility I give her will be executed at the highest level. This role will allow her to mentor not just our student-athletes but also some of our younger staff.”

Additionally, Sophia Young-Malcolm will be an assistant coach in addition to her role as the director of player development, and Aaron Sternecker was named an assistant coach and director of scouting and analytics.

Young-Malcolm and Sternecker were able to be promoted after new NCAA legislation went into effect on July 1 that allows for two additional assistant coaches for on-court instruction in men’s and women’s basketball.

Last week, Baylor and Collen announced that had added Kianna Ray to the staff as director of recruiting and player influence.

The Bears found out their Big 12 opponents last week and will hold a trio of open practices at the Ferrell Center — Thursday at 4:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. and next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. — before heading to Italy and Greece for a foreign tour that will consist of two exhibition games.