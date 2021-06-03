 Skip to main content
Baylor women's basketball signs guard Asberry
Baylor Oklahoma St Basketball (copy)

Oklahoma State guard Ja'Mee Asberry (right) fends off Baylor guard DiDi Richards while driving during the first half.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Baylor women’s basketball team announced the signing of transfer Ja’mee Aberry on Thursday.

Asberry, a 5-foot-5 guard, comes to the Lady Bears from Oklahoma State, where she scored 17 points and dished out 3.75 assists per game for the Cowgirls’ last season. She made 78 3-pointers and shot 42 percent from beyond the arc in 2020-21.

Asberry, a native of Tulsa, Okla., enrolled at Oklahoma State in January of 2018 and redshirted for the remainder of the 2017-18 season. She entered the Cowgirls’ regular rotation as a redshirt freshman in the 2018-19 campaign, but averaged less than seven points during her first two college seasons.

Because the NCAA granted all winter sports athletes an additional year of eligibility, Asberry will come to Baylor as a junior and have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

