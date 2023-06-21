The Baylor women's basketball team will face Miami on Dec. 16 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Position Sports, in association with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, announced the field for the 2023 Hall of Fame Series. The doubleheader event also features a matchup between the Tennessee and North Carolina State men’s teams.

The game between the Bears and the Hurricanes will be the third meeting overall, and first since Baylor topped Miami, 88-81, during the 2015-16 season.