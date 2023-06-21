The Baylor women's basketball team will face Miami on Dec. 16 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.
Position Sports, in association with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, announced the field for the 2023 Hall of Fame Series. The doubleheader event also features a matchup between the Tennessee and North Carolina State men’s teams.
The game between the Bears and the Hurricanes will be the third meeting overall, and first since Baylor topped Miami, 88-81, during the 2015-16 season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today