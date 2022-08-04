 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor women's basketball to play in Gulf Coast Showcase

NCAA South Dakota Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor coach Nicki Collen's squad has been selected to play in the 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase, Nov. 25-27, at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla.

 LM Otero, Associated Press

The Baylor women’s basketball team was selected to participate in the 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase, Nov. 25-27, at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla.

Six teams that competed in last year’s NCAA Tournament make up the field of eight in Baylor, Belmont, Villanova, Michigan, Georgia Tech and South Florida, along with Saint Louis and Air Force.

The Bears won the Gulf Coast Showcase in 2016 with wins over Kent State, DePaul and Ohio State.

Baylor is set to begin the tournament with a first-round game against Saint Louis at 10 a.m. CT on Nov. 25. Semifinal games will begin at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with Sunday’s championship set for 6:30 p.m.

World Triathlon to allow transgender athletes in women events

