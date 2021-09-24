 Skip to main content
Baylor women's basketball unveils new radio team
The Baylor women’s basketball program has a new radio team for the 2021-22 season, Derek Smith and Sophia Young-Malcolm.

Smith will serve as the play-by-play voice, while Young-Malcolm will be the analyst.

Smith is a familiar voice to BU fans, as he has performed as the public address announcer at both McLane Stadium and the Ferrell Center, as well as handling play-by-play for the Baylor baseball radio broadcasts. He is a 2005 Baylor graduate and works as a senior brand specialist in the university’s marketing and communications department.

Young-Malcolm is a member of the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame and Texas Sports Hall of Fame. She led Baylor to the 2005 NCAA title, the program’s first. She is also a member of new BU coach Nicki Collen’s support staff, as an assistant AD for player development.

