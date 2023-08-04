Don’t expect to catch Sarah Andrews taking a quick dip in the Mediterranean Sea.

"I can't really swim, so I'm going to stay far away from the water," the senior guard said.

The Baylor women’s basketball left Thursday for an 11-day tour of Italy and Greece that will include a pair of exhibition games, basketball clinics for kids, tours of historical landmarks and a trip to a U.S. Navy base.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing that you’ve got to cherish,” Andrews said. “It’s special for them to take us over there. We’re going to do some things for the community and give back while we’re over there.”

With four new additions to the full-time coaching staff, four key transfers and one true freshman joining a relatively young squad, the Bears can certainly use the opportunity to get to know each other.

“The trip is really about a cultural experience, spending time together and opening up the world to them,” Baylor head coach Nicki Collen said. “For us, our core values start with connection, so want to do we do a good job of finding ways to connect while we’re over there.”

Andrews is the only player on the roster with more than one year playing at Baylor.

“I’m looking forward to just going and having a good time with my teammates and coaching staff,” Andrews said. “I think it’ll be a good chance to go over there and connect with each other.”

Teams are allowed to participate in a foreign tour once every four years, and with the trip comes an extra 10 days of practice time.

“The beauty of summer is that no one has been named a starter and minutes haven’t been established, so I think you have this really good energy and positivity,” head coach Nicki Collen said. “These practices right now can create habits. It’s about (creating a) foundation.”

The Bears last went overseas in 2018 when they toured Italy. They won the program's third national championship later that season.

Stops along the tour this time around include the Vatican, Pompeii and ancient Corinth.

“The basketball part is now,” Collen said last week. “It’s about pace, getting in and out of drills and teaching good practice habits so that we’re not teaching that in September. I think the big advantage is getting these practices in as well as players learning to play together.”