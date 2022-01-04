 Skip to main content
Baylor women's Big 12 home opener versus TCU postponed
Baylor women's Big 12 home opener versus TCU postponed

Baylor Alcorn (copy)

Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle and Baylor head coach Nicki Collen, right, react to a call during the Bears game versus Alcorn State.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the Baylor women’s basketball schedule continued on Tuesday as the Bears’ Big 12 home opener against TCU on Wednesday was postponed.

Baylor made the announcement at about noon on Tuesday, but the school didn’t provide specific information other than that it was being done “in accordance with Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines.”

The Bears were limited to seven players at Kansas State on Sunday, a game the Wildcats won, 68-59. Baylor coach Nicki Collen said Jaden Owens, Kendra Gillispie and Andrea Katramados were in the health and safety protocols.

TCU canceled two nonconference games in late December, then returned to action on Sunday when the Horned Frogs lost to SMU, 79-53.

On Monday, No. 14 Baylor dropped out of the top 10 in the country for the first time in 137 polls. The Bears (10-3) are next scheduled to play a crucial early conference game against No. 9 Texas at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ferrell Center.

