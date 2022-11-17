Baylor women's Blackwell expected to miss significant time

The Baylor women’s basketball team will likely be without Aijha Blackwell for a significant amount of time, if not the rest of the season.

Blackwell went down with roughly two minutes left in the opening quarter of Baylor’s 58-55 win over SMU Tuesday. She immediately clutched her right knee in pain and didn’t return to the game.

On Thursday, Baylor coach Nicki Collen classified it as a “lower leg injury” for Blackwell, but said that the senior transfer had not signed off on any additional release of her medical status. Collen did not comment whether Blackwell would be able to return this season. But suffice it to say she’s not expected back anytime soon.

“We love AB, we know how much she brings to our table,” said senior guard Jaden Owens. “Losing AB right now is sad, it’s hard and unexpected, but our confidence is high, because we all have so much trust in our teammates.”

Blackwell averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds in Baylor’s first two games, both wins. She averaged 14.9 points and 13.1 rebounds as a junior at Missouri last year.

The 17th-ranked Bears (3-0) will play No. 19 Maryland (3-1) at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ferrell Center. Though Baylor will be without Blackwell, senior Caitlin Bickle is expected to make her season debut after missing the first three games with a hand injury.