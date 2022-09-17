Baylor women's cross country takes third in Lubbock

LUBBOCK — The Baylor women's cross country team captured a third-place team finish at its second meet of the season at Texas Tech on Saturday morning.

Ryan Hodge and Cate Urbani topped the Baylor men and women in their respective races.

“I was very pleased with the execution of our runners the first half of our races,” said Baylor coach David Barnett. “We have several runners making progress and making the most of their opportunities.”

The men only ran Hodge and Caleb Ackman, who finished 23rd and 79th, respectively. New Mexico captured the team title, followed by Oklahoma and Texas Tech to round out the podium positions.

Baylor's women finished third as a team overall, scoring Urbani (third), Sophia Leidner (sixth), Hayden Gold (17th), Ellie Hodge (19th) and Jordan Ledington (30th). Chloe Gangnath was the only non-scoring Bear, placing 35th. The 75 team points placed Baylor behind only Oklahoma and West Texas A&M.

“It was very helpful getting a preview of the course for Big 12s, and I’m looking forward to improving each week,” said Barnett.

Baylor takes its longest trip of the season in two weeks, competing at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Mo., on Sept. 30.