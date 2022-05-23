Baylor women's doubles team opens NCAA play Tuesday

Baylor’s Alicia Herrero and Mel Krywoj will open up play in the women’s doubles portion of the NCAA Tennis Tournament on Tuesday in Champaign, Illinois.
Herrero and Krywoj are slated to face Wake Forest’s Casie Wooten and Samantha Martinelli. The Demon Deacons tandem, currently ranked No. 27, is 12-7 on the season with a 4-1 record against ranked foes.
The Baylor duo features a 16-5 season record, including a 6-4 record against ranked opponents. Herrero and Krywoj at one point this season rose to No. 1 in the national rankings, the first such ranking in program history.
They’re the eighth BU women’s doubles team to earn All-America honors since 2003.