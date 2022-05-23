 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor women's doubles team opens NCAA play Tuesday

  • 0
Mel Krywoj.jpg

Baylor senior Mel Krywoj, along with doubles partner Alicia Herrero, will open up action at the NCAA tournament in Illinois on Tuesday.

 Baylor athletics

Baylor’s Alicia Herrero and Mel Krywoj will open up play in the women’s doubles portion of the NCAA Tennis Tournament on Tuesday in Champaign, Illinois.

Herrero and Krywoj are slated to face Wake Forest’s Casie Wooten and Samantha Martinelli. The Demon Deacons tandem, currently ranked No. 27, is 12-7 on the season with a 4-1 record against ranked foes.

The Baylor duo features a 16-5 season record, including a 6-4 record against ranked opponents. Herrero and Krywoj at one point this season rose to No. 1 in the national rankings, the first such ranking in program history.

They’re the eighth BU women’s doubles team to earn All-America honors since 2003.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State Dept. pushing to see Brittney Griner, NBA Commissioner weighs in

State Dept. pushing to see Brittney Griner, NBA Commissioner weighs in

The State Department said Tuesday that it still pushing to have regular contact with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for nearly three months. A consular official was able to meet with Griner last week, when her pre-trial detention in Russia was extended for one month. Griner has been detained since February, after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport in Moscow. The NBA also weighed in on the matter Tuesday. Commissioner Adam Silver says his league is also trying to bring Griner home.

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert