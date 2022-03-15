Baylor women's golf 8th in California

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — The Baylor women’s golf team climbed the leaderboard for a second straight day, finishing with a 27-over 879 and securing a tie for eighth at the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge at Palos Verdes Golf Club.

The Bears’ four-over-par 288 was the fourth-best score in the field in Tuesday's final round and saw the Bears move from a tie for 10th to a tie for eighth with Duke.

No. 1 player Britta Snyder carded Baylor’s best round of the tournament and her first under par round this spring with a one-under 70. Snyder finished in a tie for 18th for a second-straight top 20 finish.

Senior Gurleen Kaur also finished strong, shooting a one-over 72 to finish in a tie for 26th.

Oregon won by seven shots over second-place Wake Forest. Wake Forest's Rachel Kuehn took individual medalist honors by five shots over Virginia's Beth Lillie.