The Baylor women's golf team strengthened its 2023-24 roster with the addition of Ashleen Kaur, head coach Jay Goble announced on Thursday.

Kaur’s older sister, Gurleen, is one of the most decorated players in program history. While the sisters share a connection by playing at the same school, Goble said Ashleen earned her way to Waco by being one of the most talented players in the country.

"We’ve known Ashleen for a while and have been able to see her game grow over the years,” Goble said. “The name is obviously familiar to our fans, but Ashleen is a tremendous talent who has made her own mark on junior golf, and I look forward to seeing her do the same here at Baylor."

The 13th-ranked player in the latest AJGA rankings, Ashleen Kaur pulled off a win at the Annika Invitational in January. Kaur beat 71 of the top female junior golfers in the world with an eagle on the final hole to win by a shot, setting a new tournament record with a 15-under 204 in the process.