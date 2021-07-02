Baylor women's golf adds Florida transfer Baggarly

The Baylor women’s golf team has signed transfer Addie Baggarly, the school announced on Friday.

Baggarly, a former Florida Gator, brings four years of experience competing at the highest levels of amateur golf. She qualified and participated in the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup. She was also a 2020 Second Team All-SEC selection and a 2018 SEC All-Freshmen Team honoree.

“We are beyond excited to add Addie Baggarly to our lineup for next spring,” Baylor coach Jay Goble said. “Addie brings a wealth of experience to Waco and an equally impressive game to match.“

Baggarly has twice shot a collegiate career-best 67, most recently at the 2020 Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge. Her best individual finish came when she won the 2019 AllState Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate with a career-best 54-hole mark of 207.