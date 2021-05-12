 Skip to main content
Baylor women's golf advances to NCAA tournament on strength of seed
The Baylor women’s golf team advanced to the NCAA Championships without ever teeing up a ball in competition at the regional event.

The Baton Rouge Regional was canceled on Wednesday after a third consecutive day of heavy rains left the course at University Club in unplayable condition. By rule, the top six seeds at the Regional advance to the 2021 NCAA Championships, which will be played May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

So Baylor, the No. 3 seed, has earned the sixth NCAA Championships berth in program history.

