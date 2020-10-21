Baylor women's golf aiming to go 3-for-3

Baylor’s No. 1-ranked women’s golf team will look to make it three tournament titles in three tries starting Thursday in Stillwater, Okla.

The Bears will be part of a 10-team field for the Cowgirl Classic hosted by Oklahoma State at the par-72 Karsten Creek Golf Club. Joining Baylor will be host OSU along with BYU, Iowa State, North Texas, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU, Oklahoma and Texas Tech. The teams will play 36 holes on Thursday, then wrap up the event with an 18-hole final round Friday.

Just like her team, Baylor junior Gurleen Kaur has claimed wins in each of the first two tournaments at the Schooner Classic in Norman, Okla., and the Betsy Rawls Invitational in Austin. Kaur carries a team-leading 68.0 stroke average on a BU squad that features seven players at 73.0 strokes or better.