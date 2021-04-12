Baylor women's golf blazes past field at Lone Star Invite

HUMBLE — The Baylor women’s golf team staked a huge lead on the first day of the Lone State Invitational on Monday at the Golf Club of Houston.

All six Baylor players are in the top 10 headed into Tuesday’s final round. The Bears posted a 36-hole score of 28-under-par 548 and lead second place SMU by 26 shots.

Baylor’s Hannah Karg led the way, firing an opening round of 7-under 65 in the morning and followed with a 1-under 71 in the afternoon. She is three strokes behind individual leader Maria Jose Martinez of Houston at 11-under.

Baylor’s Britta Snyder shot 4-under, Gurleen Kaur and Nina Lang were 3-under and Elodie Chapelet and Rosie Belsham each posted rounds of 2-under.