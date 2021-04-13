Baylor women's golf claims sixth tourney title of season

HUMBLE, Texas — The Baylor women’s golf team made it a six-pack of tournament titles, winning the Lone Star Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston on Tuesday.

Baylor scored 38-under 826, a school-record score for a 54-hole tournament. It’s the sixth title of the 2020-21 season for the Bears.

Baylor beat second-place SMU by 33 strokes.

The 14th-ranked Bears recorded five Top 10 finishes, led by Hannah Karg in third place at 9-under 207 (65-71-71). Gurleen Kaur had the best final round for the Bears, shooting 67, on her way to 8-under 208 for the tournament and a fourth-place finish. Kaur led the tournament with 19 birdies. Britta Snyder (70-70-71-211) and Rosie Belsham (67-75-69-211) both tied for seventh, while Elodie Chapelet (67-75-72-214) came in 10th.

Houston’s Maria Jose Martinez won the event, shooting rounds of 67, 66 and 69 for a 14-under 202 total.

Next up, Baylor will start postseason play at the 2021 Big 12 Championship, starting Sunday and running through Tuesday at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands.