 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor women's golf claims sixth tourney title of season
0 comments

Baylor women's golf claims sixth tourney title of season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HUMBLE, Texas — The Baylor women’s golf team made it a six-pack of tournament titles, winning the Lone Star Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston on Tuesday.

Baylor scored 38-under 826, a school-record score for a 54-hole tournament. It’s the sixth title of the 2020-21 season for the Bears.

Baylor beat second-place SMU by 33 strokes.

The 14th-ranked Bears recorded five Top 10 finishes, led by Hannah Karg in third place at 9-under 207 (65-71-71). Gurleen Kaur had the best final round for the Bears, shooting 67, on her way to 8-under 208 for the tournament and a fourth-place finish. Kaur led the tournament with 19 birdies. Britta Snyder (70-70-71-211) and Rosie Belsham (67-75-69-211) both tied for seventh, while Elodie Chapelet (67-75-72-214) came in 10th.

Houston’s Maria Jose Martinez won the event, shooting rounds of 67, 66 and 69 for a 14-under 202 total.

Next up, Baylor will start postseason play at the 2021 Big 12 Championship, starting Sunday and running through Tuesday at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tang interviewing at UTEP
Baylor

Tang interviewing at UTEP

Fresh off Baylor’s national championship season, associate head coach Jerome Tang is interviewing for the vacant UTEP head coaching job.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert