Baylor women's golf drops to third at Big 12 tourney

HOCKLEY, Texas — The Baylor women’s golf team dipped from first to third after the second round of the Big 12 Championship Saturday.

Baylor entered the day as the leader, but lost some ground on a windy day where only two players broke par. Texas ascended to the lead, as the Longhorns lead second-place Oklahoma State by nine strokes and Baylor by 11.

Hannah Karg topped Baylor with a 1-over 72, including birdies on 11 and 13. Britta Snyder carded Baylor’s second-best round of the day at 4-over 75.

The tournament will conclude with the third and final round on Sunday.