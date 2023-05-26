Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Rosie Belsham and Sera Hasegawa became just the second duo in Baylor history to be named to the same Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-America team Friday.

Both golfers made the second team.

The duo joined Hayley Davis and Dylan Kim, who made the WGCA All-America second team together in 2015. The Bears were one of just five teams in the country to have multiple representatives on the first or second team, and the only team in the Big 12 with multiple selections on any of the three teams.

Belsham enjoyed the best season of her career, finishing second on the team with a stroke average of 71.71, to beat the previous single-season record set by Gurleen Kaur (71.97) in 2020-21.

Hasegawa rewrote the record books in her first season with the Bears. The sophomore transfer from East Tennessee State set the new single-season stroke average record (71.04) and became the first player in program history to record five straight postseason rounds at par or better.