The inaugural Big 12 Women’s Golf Match Play Championship is scheduled for Kierland Golf Club in Phoenix this weekend.

The 12th-ranked Baylor women are excited about the change in format to a match play event.

“I think match play is exciting,” Baylor head coach Jay Goble said. “It's very different from stroke play. I'm really looking forward to this, as is our team. They all play a lot of match play in their respective countries, and while they don't get much of that experience over here, they like it. We're happy to be here and play in this tournament. That little format change is going to be fun.”

Rosie Belsham is 2-1 for Baylor in her career in true match-play settings and went a perfect 6-0 in last year’s modified match-play event at Kierland. Belsham leads the team in par-or-better percentage, making at least a par on 83.3% of holes this season.

Snyder is 2-1 in true match play while going 3-3 at the Desert Match Play last spring. Snyder shot her best round of the season in the desert earlier this spring, a 5-under 67 at Superstition Mountain Golf Club.

The second-seeded Bears will open with pool play on Friday morning against No. 5 Texas Tech and No. 8 Oklahoma and will face No. 4 Oklahoma State and No. 9 Kansas State on Friday afternoon. Pool play will wrap up for BU on Saturday morning when it faces No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Iowa State. After those matches teams will be seeded 1-8 with the top four teams meeting in a pair of semifinals on Saturday afternoon. The winner of the two semifinal matches will meet in the championship match on Sunday morning, while the remaining teams will play in a consolation bracket.